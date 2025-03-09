World’s largest photo library brings photography and history together

World largest photo library, founded by Ghanaian photographer and filmmaker Paul Ninson, is unique space in Ghana dedicated to photography and visual arts.
The Dikan Center holds a collection of over 30,000 books and includes a photo studio and classrooms for workshops.
Dikan means "take the lead" in the Akan language, primarily spoken in southern Ghana and the Cote d'Ivoire.
When Ninson arrived in New York to study photography five years ago, he discovered a vast collection of images depicting life in Africa, both past and present, in the archives of libraries, galleries, and museums across the city.
He then realized that New York held more visual records of Africa’s history than he had ever seen back home.
This inspired him to create a photobook library in Ghana, aiming to bring Africa’s story home, allowing people to explore their history and gain the resources to document and share new stories about Africa.
Ninson initially pursued commercial photography but he later shifted his focus to African history and culture which he felt more connected to.
Photobooks, like coffee table books are a great way to tell stories because they are portable and can be preserved for a long time.
Michael Itkoff, co-founder of Daylight Books has supported Ninson and the Dikan Center from the beginning and believes that photobooks offer a unique visual experience.
