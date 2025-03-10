Aamir Khan reveals why he passed on Shah Rukh, Salman’s biggest hits

Aamir Khan recently opened up about turning down iconic films that later became hits for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
At the trailer launch of Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar in Mumbai on Sunday, the Dhoom 3 star was asked about the films he regrets giving up.
Aamir said, “Darr was one film. I was working on it, but didn't end up doing it... That was for other reasons, not creative ones. And even now, I feel that what happened was for the best because I think the tone that Yash ji was aiming for, Shah Rukh would have suited it better. In retrospect, if I had done it, things would have turned out differently because I was looking at it from a different perspective.”
The Ghajini star added, “I don't really regret it because I think the film turned out well and was successful... I wasn't meant to be a part of that tone. Shah Rukh was suiting better.”
He continued, “Oh yes, I heard the script and told the writer that it would suit Salman Khan better. That was my reaction... I liked the script of the film, but asked them to take it to Salman Khan... But the writer didn't go to Salman, he went to Kabir Khan... And then Kabir went to Salman. But that was my reaction. Even for Munna Bhai, Raju wanted me to play a part... The day he came to me with the script, he said that things have changed and the film is more of a sequel to the first part”.
To note, in 1993, Yash Chopra’s romantic thriller Darr became a breakthrough film for Shah Rukh Khan.