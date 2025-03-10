Sci-Tech

AI will steal human jobs next year, experts predict

Tech experts warn artificial intelligence will become smarter than humans in 2026

  • March 10, 2025
Tech experts warn artificial intelligence will become smarter than humans in 2026

Experts have warned that artificial intelligence (AI) would get smarter than human beings by 2026.

According to Daily Star, the UK government has been warned about the day when artificial general intelligence will outsmart human beings, which is dubbed AGI 20026.

AGI 2026 means the moment "when bots outstrip human intelligence across the board."

ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, has warned that it will be a "highly autonomous system that outperforms humans at most economically valuable work." Bots will enter into the workforce of multiple jobs that could trigger mass unemployment.

Former digital minister and current board member of UKAI, Matt Warman, stressed, “Existing artificial intelligence is already transforming the workplace. If we do begin to see AGI emerge in 2026, it will mark the start of unprecedented further changes across business and the state.”

“Britain has to make sure we are ready for it whenever it comes by investing in research, alliances, and skills. Failure to do so could put much more than jobs at risk," he urged.

A government spokesperson, while noting the importance and potential power of AI, asserted that the government has designed an AI Opportunities Action Plan aiming to use AI technology to help Britons by creating new jobs, bringing new investment, and nourishing the country’s Plan for Change.

