New York declares state of emergency as wildfires rage on Long Island

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as the wildfires continue to burn due to dry conditions and winds.
According to CBS News, the officials on Sunday, March 9, 2025, announced that 80% of the fire in Westhampton, Suffolk County, has been contained overnight after the winds died down.
Lewis Scott, second assistant chief for the Westhampton Beach Fire Department, said, “We have about 600 acres burnt. Two commercial buildings that suffered damage. There are no residential buildings that have been damaged or threatened at this time.”
“There are no evacuations at this moment, and we hope it to stay that way. But as the day goes on, we'll be able to proceed from there,” he added.
Strong winds have fuelled big fires on Saturday, March 8, 2025, causing large smoke plumes and closing the highway. Winds are expected to be between 10-20 mph and gust to around 30-35 mph until late Sunday night.
Fire crews have responded to at least three “major bush fires” in Suffolk County that started on Saturday on the East End.
Moreover, seeing the situation of the fire and wind, New York Governor declared a state of emergency on Saturday, suggesting that “this could be a multi-day event.”
Notably, there were no evacuation orders as no residents were in the path of the fire. However, the fire has burnt at least two structures.
