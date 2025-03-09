World

New York declares state of emergency as wildfires rage on Long Island

State of emergency declared in New York as Long Island wildfires burn 600 acres

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 09, 2025


New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as the wildfires continue to burn due to dry conditions and winds.

According to CBS News, the officials on Sunday, March 9, 2025, announced that 80% of the fire in Westhampton, Suffolk County, has been contained overnight after the winds died down.

Lewis Scott, second assistant chief for the Westhampton Beach Fire Department, said, “We have about 600 acres burnt. Two commercial buildings that suffered damage. There are no residential buildings that have been damaged or threatened at this time.”

“There are no evacuations at this moment, and we hope it to stay that way. But as the day goes on, we'll be able to proceed from there,” he added.

Related: LA wildfires smoke could become 'super toxic' for lungs

Strong winds have fuelled big fires on Saturday, March 8, 2025, causing large smoke plumes and closing the highway. Winds are expected to be between 10-20 mph and gust to around 30-35 mph until late Sunday night.

Fire crews have responded to at least three “major bush fires” in Suffolk County that started on Saturday on the East End.

Moreover, seeing the situation of the fire and wind, New York Governor declared a state of emergency on Saturday, suggesting that “this could be a multi-day event.”

Notably, there were no evacuation orders as no residents were in the path of the fire. However, the fire has burnt at least two structures. 

Related: Wildfires unveil shocking truths about planet's dangerous climate situation

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Mark Carney: Everything to know about Justin Trudeau's replacement
Mark Carney: Everything to know about Justin Trudeau's replacement
Five in hospital after plane crashes near retirement home in Pennsylvania
Five in hospital after plane crashes near retirement home in Pennsylvania
Canada Liberal Party unveils name of Justin Trudeau's successor
Canada Liberal Party unveils name of Justin Trudeau's successor
Man tricks 8 women into marriage to steal their life savings
Man tricks 8 women into marriage to steal their life savings
New assassination attempt? US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House
New assassination attempt? US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House
World’s largest photo library brings photography and history together
World’s largest photo library brings photography and history together
Trump administration halts Iraq’s waiver, blocking Iran’s electricity payments
Trump administration halts Iraq’s waiver, blocking Iran’s electricity payments
Big Ben incident: Man arrested after 16-hour protest with Palestinian flag
Big Ben incident: Man arrested after 16-hour protest with Palestinian flag
UK PM Starmer pays heartfelt tribute to daughter on International Women’s Day
UK PM Starmer pays heartfelt tribute to daughter on International Women’s Day