Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s on-set relationship addressed by director

'Another Simple Favour’ SXSW showing marked Blake Lively's first premiere since her legal battle with Justin Baldoni

  • by Web Desk
  • March 10, 2025
Another Simple Favour director Paul Feig has addressed the swirling rumors of tension between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

The director set the record straight on the Gossip Girl starlet and the Pitch Perfect actress dynamic amid ongoing feud speculation.

Following, YouTuber Melanie King posted a photo on X of the two actresses claiming that Lively, 37, was "terrified to walk the carpet" and Kendrick, 39, "never wants to work with [Lively] again,"

A day later Feig shut down her claims, noting, "Um … you’re wrong.”

The Spy director attended an Another Simple Favor Q&A with Lively, Kendrick and other members of the cast at the Paramount Theatre during the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival.

Notably, Another Simple Favour’s SXSW premier marked Lively's first premiere since her legal battle with her It Ends with Us director/costar Justin Baldoni began.

Another Simple Favor, the sequel to Feig's popular 2018 comedy mystery, based on Kendrick's character Stephanie and Lively's character Emily as they "head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman," per a synopsis.

The movie will start streaming on Prime Video on May 1.

