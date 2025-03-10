World

US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster

North Sea cargo vessel and oil tanker collision triggers massive fire off England's coast

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
North Sea cargo vessel and oil tanker collision triggers massive fire off Englands coast
North Sea cargo vessel and oil tanker collision triggers massive fire off England's coast

A US-flagged oil tanker and a cargo ship caught fire after a collision in the North Sea off England’s northeastern coast.

According to BBC, local MP Graham Stuart has confirmed that 37 people have been brought ashore after a massive fire broke out mid-sea following a collision between the US-flagged Stena Immaculate and the Portuguese-flagged container Solong on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Stuart said that only one of the rescued persons is in the hospital, while the “36 mariners across both crews are safe and accounted for,” adding that everyone is now on shore.

The British coastguard, helicopters, and lifeboats from nearby towns, along with “vessels with fire-fighting capability,” were immediately sent to respond to the incident.

HM Coastguard spokesperson said, “A coastguard rescue helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe [sic], and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with firefighting capability.”

The collision occurred in the Humber Estuary on Monday morning with the fire alarm raised at 9:48 a.m. local time (5:48 a.m. ET). A devastating blaze broke out soon after the collision. Thick smoke and “massive fireballs” could be seen in the videos circulating on social media.

Furthermore, although all of the people have been rescued, the owner of the tanker said that the jet fuel is still spilling into the North Sea.

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Mark Carney: Everything to know about Justin Trudeau's replacement
Mark Carney: Everything to know about Justin Trudeau's replacement
Five in hospital after plane crashes near retirement home in Pennsylvania
Five in hospital after plane crashes near retirement home in Pennsylvania
Canada Liberal Party unveils name of Justin Trudeau's successor
Canada Liberal Party unveils name of Justin Trudeau's successor
Man tricks 8 women into marriage to steal their life savings
Man tricks 8 women into marriage to steal their life savings
New assassination attempt? US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House
New assassination attempt? US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House
New York declares state of emergency as wildfires rage on Long Island
New York declares state of emergency as wildfires rage on Long Island
World’s largest photo library brings photography and history together
World’s largest photo library brings photography and history together
Trump administration halts Iraq’s waiver, blocking Iran’s electricity payments
Trump administration halts Iraq’s waiver, blocking Iran’s electricity payments
Big Ben incident: Man arrested after 16-hour protest with Palestinian flag
Big Ben incident: Man arrested after 16-hour protest with Palestinian flag
UK PM Starmer pays heartfelt tribute to daughter on International Women’s Day
UK PM Starmer pays heartfelt tribute to daughter on International Women’s Day