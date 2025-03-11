Health

Lip balm: How it actually works for chapped lips

There are some ingredients in lip balms that should be avoided to not get the opposite effect

Everyone has a small lip balm in their bag or pockets as a quick remedy for dry-cracked lips.

As reported by Associated Press, the most brutal season for dry lips is winter, when cold outdoors along with low-humidity indoors can remove moisture.

To fight against the cracked lips, a lip balm proves to be an effective tool as it helps locks in the moisture into the skin, but some people have a hard time with the product.

As most of the lip balms come in different flavours, fragrances, and preservative, not everyone can use them as it caused their lips to sting.

Dr, Caroline Mann, a dermatologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis shared, "Those are the people who will say, 'I tried these things. I thought my lips would get better, but they just keep getting worse and worse.'"

In order to get the intended result from lip balms, the users should avoid products that contain flavouring additives and lanolin, in addition to preservative called formaldehyde and oxybenzone.

The best product to protect your lips could be a fragrance-free, petroleum-based balm.

