1 in 15 US adults has survived a mass shooting, study

7% of American adults have been at the scene of a mass shooting while 2% sustain injuries

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
A new alarming study has revealed that one in 15 US adults have experienced the horror of mass shooting.

According to The Guardian, a new report from the University of Colorado Boulder unfolds the increasing number of gun violence in America and found that one in every 15 adults in the country has witnessed the horror of mass shooting.

A senior author of the study, David Pyrooz, said, “This study confirms that mass shootings are not isolated tragedies but rather a reality that reaches a substantial portion of the population, with profound physical and psychological consequences.”

“They also highlight the need for interventions and support for the most affected groups,” he added.

The survey, which involved 10,000 people, found that 7% of the US adults have been at the scene of a mass shooting, while 2% have been injured in the incidents.

The researchers wrote in the paper, “Our findings highlight the substantial reach of mass shootings in US society. This widespread exposure underscores the need for comprehensive public health strategies to address the broad and enduring impacts of mass shooting exposure.”

As per the Gun Violence Archive, the US has recorded 5,000 mass shootings since 2014, whereas 500 incidents are occurring every year since 2020.

