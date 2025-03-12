World

Top 10 most powerful passports in world 2025 revealed

  by Web Desk
  • March 12, 2025
The most powerful passports in the world for the year 2024 has been revealed as the Henley Passport Index issued new rankings.

According to CNN, the island country, Singapore has calimed the top place in the quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports.

As per the Henley Passport Index, the Singaporean passport holders have visa-free assess to 195 out of 227 destinations worldwide, more than anyother country in the world.

Japan is second in the ranking as the holders could travel to 193 destinations. The country also regained visa-free access to China for the first time ever since COVID-19 pandamic.

The European Union member states of France, Germany, Italy and Spain were thrid on the list along with Finland and South Korea. All passport holders of these six countries can travel to 192 destinations without prior visa.

The most powerful passports for 2025

Singapore (195 destinations)

Japan (193)

France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, South Korea (192)

Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway (191)

Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, United Kingdom (190)

Greece, Australia (189)

Canada, Poland, Malta (188)

Hungary, Czechia (187)

Estonia, United States (186)

Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates (185)

