World

Australian man lives 100 days with artificial heart

Australian man makes history after surviving 100 days with artificial titanium heart

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Australian man makes history after surviving 100 days with artificial titanium heart
Australian man makes history after surviving 100 days with artificial titanium heart

An Australian man lived for 100 days with an artificial titanium heart while he awaited a donor transplant, the longest period to date of someone with the technology.

Accordingg to CNN, a man in his 40s who declined to be identified, received the implant during surgery at St. Vincent’s Hospital Sydney last November.

In February, he became the first person worldwide to leave hospital with the device, which kept him alive until a heart donor became available earlier this month.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by St Vincent’s Hospital, Monash University and BiVACOR, the US-Australian company behind the device, the man, who had severe heart failure, was “recovering well.”

The ability of the device to sustain him for so long is being celebrated as a sign the artificial heart could potentially offer a long-term option for people suffering heart failure. The device is still being trialed and has not yet been approved for general use.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Trump announces US team surprise visit to Moscow for peace talks
Trump announces US team surprise visit to Moscow for peace talks
866 new marine species discovered in groundbreaking study
866 new marine species discovered in groundbreaking study
Dog's paw triggers gunshot, injures owner in bed
Dog's paw triggers gunshot, injures owner in bed
Top 10 most powerful passports in world 2025 revealed
Top 10 most powerful passports in world 2025 revealed
World’s richest billionaires suffer huge setbacks in weeks after Trump's inauguration
World’s richest billionaires suffer huge setbacks in weeks after Trump's inauguration
Blood Moon set to appear in North America for an hour: Here's why
Blood Moon set to appear in North America for an hour: Here's why
Barron Trump sparks romance rumors with Princess Leonor
Barron Trump sparks romance rumors with Princess Leonor
Kai Trump receives generous gift from grandfather Donald Trump
Kai Trump receives generous gift from grandfather Donald Trump
US to present ceasefire deal to Russia after Ukraine’s approval
US to present ceasefire deal to Russia after Ukraine’s approval
Trump to take massive decision about US Education Department workforce
Trump to take massive decision about US Education Department workforce
Trump lends support to Musk with plan to buy Tesla amid company challenges
Trump lends support to Musk with plan to buy Tesla amid company challenges
1 in 15 US adults has survived a mass shooting, study
1 in 15 US adults has survived a mass shooting, study