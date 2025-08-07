Home / World

NASA astronaut announces retirement after unexpectedly long stay in space

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams stayed in space for 286 days due to technical issue with their return spacecraft

NASA astronaut announces retirement after unexpectedly long stay in space
NASA astronaut announces retirement after unexpectedly long stay in space

Astronaut Butch Wilmore has announced his retirement from NASA less than five months after he returned from a test mission that left him aboard the International Space Station far longer than expected.

On Wednesday, August 6, Steve Koerner, the acting head of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, said that Wilmore's "commitment to NASA's mission and dedication to human space exploration is truly exemplary."

Wilmore, along with NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, piloted the first crewed flight of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft last year.

The mission gained worldwide attention when the spacecraft experienced several serious issues en route to the space station, including thruster outages and gas leaks.

Williams and Wilmore had been expected to stay about eight days in orbit. However, as the agency tried to figure out the issue with the vehicle, their return was delayed by nine months.

The duo made their return in March, after a long duration of stay in orbit, which is not uncommon, as astronauts routinely live on the space station for six months or longer when they serve on staff rotation missions.

Both astronauts have remained firm that they were fully prepared for their extended stay in space, saying they each understood the risks and uncertainty associated with test flying a spacecraft for the first time.

Wilmore, a naval officer and test pilot who served in 21 combat missions, joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2000.

He flew on three missions during his 25 years of service, including a mission on the space shuttle Atlantis and a trip to the space station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

You Might Like:

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose
Marsha Blackburn all set to face Rep. John Rose in the Republican primary clash for Tennessee governor

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end
Legendary radio host Howard Stern facing possible exit from SiriusXM after two-decade

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models
UK regulator bans Zara ads for breaching social responsibility with 'unhealthily thin' models

Robert F. Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding for mRNA vaccine research

Robert F. Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding for mRNA vaccine research
US Health Secretary RFK Jr cancels $500M for mRNA vaccine projects targeting COVID and flu

Great Barrier Reef hit with worst coral bleaching in nearly 40 years

Great Barrier Reef hit with worst coral bleaching in nearly 40 years
Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef suffers the largest coral bleaching on record

Japan marks 80 years since Hiroshima bombing, warns against nuclear weapons

Japan marks 80 years since Hiroshima bombing, warns against nuclear weapons
Japan has issued a stark warning against the growing trend of nuclear weapons as it marks 80 years since the tragic bombing

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative
Amid declining population and low birth rates China is encouraging its citizens to have more children

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona
The aircraft was carrying two pilots and two healthcare providers and no patients were onboard