Home / World

'The Hobbit' rare first edition sells for $57,000 at auction

One of a kind original book of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien's magical world was found in Bristol, UK

The Hobbit rare first edition sells for $57,000 at auction
'The Hobbit' rare first edition sells for $57,000 at auction

A rare first edition of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit, found during a house clearance, has been sold at auction for £43,000 (approx. $57,000).

The book is one of 1,500 original copies of the fantasy novel that were published in 1937 and was bought by a private collector in the UK.

According to the auction house Auctioneum, which discovered the novel without a dust cover on a bookcase at a home in Bristol, out of the original, only "a few hundred are believed to still remain."

Bidders from around the world drove the price up by more than four times what the auction house expected. Caitlin Riley, Auctioneum's rare books specialist, noted, "It's a wonderful result for a very special book."

Riley added, ""Nobody knew it was there. It was just a run-of-the-mill bookcase. It was clearly an early Hobbit at first glance, so I just pulled it out and began to flick through it, never expecting it to be a true first edition."

The copy is bound in light green cloth and features black-and-white illustrations by Tolkien, who created his magical universe while being a professor at the University of Oxford.

Moreover, the book was passed down in the family library of Hubert Priestley, a botanist connected to the university and the brother of the Antarctic explorer and geologist Sir Raymond Edward Priestley.

The Hobbit, which was followed by The Lord of the Rings, has sold more than 100 million copies and was adapted into a film trilogy in the 2010s.

Notably, a first edition of The Hobbit with a handwritten note by Tolkien in Elvish, a family of fictional languages, was sold for £137,000 at Sotheby's in 2015.

You Might Like:

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC
US President Donald Trump reacts after Edward Coristine was attacked in DC carjacking

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose
Marsha Blackburn all set to face Rep. John Rose in the Republican primary clash for Tennessee governor

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end
Legendary radio host Howard Stern facing possible exit from SiriusXM after two-decade

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models
UK regulator bans Zara ads for breaching social responsibility with 'unhealthily thin' models

Robert F. Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding for mRNA vaccine research

Robert F. Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding for mRNA vaccine research
US Health Secretary RFK Jr cancels $500M for mRNA vaccine projects targeting COVID and flu

Great Barrier Reef hit with worst coral bleaching in nearly 40 years

Great Barrier Reef hit with worst coral bleaching in nearly 40 years
Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef suffers the largest coral bleaching on record

Japan marks 80 years since Hiroshima bombing, warns against nuclear weapons

Japan marks 80 years since Hiroshima bombing, warns against nuclear weapons
Japan has issued a stark warning against the growing trend of nuclear weapons as it marks 80 years since the tragic bombing

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative
Amid declining population and low birth rates China is encouraging its citizens to have more children