Home / World

New Zealand air force evacuates 3 Americans after ‘risky’ rescue in Antarctica

Antarctica evacuation of three US citizens completed after 20-hour mission in -11°F temperatures

New Zealand air force evacuates 3 Americans after ‘risky’ rescue in Antarctica
New Zealand air force evacuates 3 Americans after ‘risky’ rescue in Antarctica

New Zealand Air Force successfully completed a high-risk operation in Antarctica to evacuate three Americans.

According to Fox News, after nearly 20-hours medical evacuation in freezing temperature and total darkness New Zealand air force on Wednesday, August 6, rescued three US National Science Foundation staff members at McMurdo Station.

The evacuation was made because the staff members were unable to receive adequate medical treatment on-site and one of the individuals required urgent care, while the other two also needed medical attention and were transported as a precaution.

Air Commodore Andy Scott, head of New Zealand’s air component, said mid-winter flights to Antarctica are among the most difficult missions due to shifting weather, extreme cold and ice landings in total darkness.

Scott said, “Although they determine it is safe, it's still an extremely challenging environment to fly in on Night Vision Goggles due to the extreme weather conditions, which are highly changeable at this time of year and makes accurate forecasting a challenge. This, coupled with there being no airfields available to divert to once the aircraft is past a certain point south adds to the risk, so these missions are not taken lightly."

A medical team, including a physician, accompanied the crew to provide in-flight care during the return to Christchurch.

You Might Like:

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC

Ex-DOGE staffer 'Big Balls’ left bloodied after teen mob attack in DC
US President Donald Trump reacts after Edward Coristine was attacked in DC carjacking

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose

Marsha Blackburn joins Tennessee governor race alongside John Rose
Marsha Blackburn all set to face Rep. John Rose in the Republican primary clash for Tennessee governor

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end
Legendary radio host Howard Stern facing possible exit from SiriusXM after two-decade

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models

Zara faces major blow in UK over ads with 'unhealthily thin' models
UK regulator bans Zara ads for breaching social responsibility with 'unhealthily thin' models

Robert F. Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding for mRNA vaccine research

Robert F. Kennedy Jr cuts $500 million funding for mRNA vaccine research
US Health Secretary RFK Jr cancels $500M for mRNA vaccine projects targeting COVID and flu

Great Barrier Reef hit with worst coral bleaching in nearly 40 years

Great Barrier Reef hit with worst coral bleaching in nearly 40 years
Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef suffers the largest coral bleaching on record

Japan marks 80 years since Hiroshima bombing, warns against nuclear weapons

Japan marks 80 years since Hiroshima bombing, warns against nuclear weapons
Japan has issued a stark warning against the growing trend of nuclear weapons as it marks 80 years since the tragic bombing

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative
Amid declining population and low birth rates China is encouraging its citizens to have more children