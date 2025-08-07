New Zealand air force evacuates 3 Americans after ‘risky’ rescue in Antarctica

New Zealand Air Force successfully completed a high-risk operation in Antarctica to evacuate three Americans.
According to Fox News, after nearly 20-hours medical evacuation in freezing temperature and total darkness New Zealand air force on Wednesday, August 6, rescued three US National Science Foundation staff members at McMurdo Station.
The evacuation was made because the staff members were unable to receive adequate medical treatment on-site and one of the individuals required urgent care, while the other two also needed medical attention and were transported as a precaution.
Air Commodore Andy Scott, head of New Zealand’s air component, said mid-winter flights to Antarctica are among the most difficult missions due to shifting weather, extreme cold and ice landings in total darkness.
Scott said, “Although they determine it is safe, it's still an extremely challenging environment to fly in on Night Vision Goggles due to the extreme weather conditions, which are highly changeable at this time of year and makes accurate forecasting a challenge. This, coupled with there being no airfields available to divert to once the aircraft is past a certain point south adds to the risk, so these missions are not taken lightly."
A medical team, including a physician, accompanied the crew to provide in-flight care during the return to Christchurch.