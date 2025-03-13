Daily pill for endometriosis treatment approved by NHS in England

The first daily pill for long-term treatment of endometriosis has been approved for use across England by the National Health Service (NHS).
A highly effective medicine, relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone, has been developed to treat Endometriosis.
This diseases has affected around 1.5 million women in the UK, causing severe pain due to a similar tissue growth outside the womb lining.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), up to one in ten women and girls of reproductive age are affected by this condition, leading to severe complications.
This newly developed endometriosis pill significantly affects the body, as it consists of all the hormones required in a single pill and regulates the hormones.
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) director of medicines evaluation Helen Knight stated:
“This new treatment marks a potential step-change in how we manage endometriosis, putting control back in patients' hands while ensuring value for the taxpayer. "Instead of travelling to clinics for injections, there is now a daily tablet that can be taken at home.”
NHS national clinical director for women's health Dr Sue Mann said:
"This first-of-a-kind treatment for endometriosis... will give women greater control of their own health by potentially allowing them to get the treatment they need in the comfort of their own homes, without the need to attend regular appointments."