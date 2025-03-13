Health

Daily pill for endometriosis treatment approved by NHS in England

New daily endometriosis pill consists of all hormones required in a single pill and regulates all these hormones

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Daily pill for endometriosis treatment approved by NHS in England
Daily pill for endometriosis treatment approved by NHS in England

The first daily pill for long-term treatment of endometriosis has been approved for use across England by the National Health Service (NHS).

A highly effective medicine, relugolix-estradiol-norethisterone, has been developed to treat Endometriosis.

This diseases has affected around 1.5 million women in the UK, causing severe pain due to a similar tissue growth outside the womb lining.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), up to one in ten women and girls of reproductive age are affected by this condition, leading to severe complications.

This newly developed endometriosis pill significantly affects the body, as it consists of all the hormones required in a single pill and regulates the hormones.

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) director of medicines evaluation Helen Knight stated: 

“This new treatment marks a potential step-change in how we manage endometriosis, putting control back in patients' hands while ensuring value for the taxpayer. "Instead of travelling to clinics for injections, there is now a daily tablet that can be taken at home.”

NHS national clinical director for women's health Dr Sue Mann said:

"This first-of-a-kind treatment for endometriosis... will give women greater control of their own health by potentially allowing them to get the treatment they need in the comfort of their own homes, without the need to attend regular appointments."

Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Waking up between 2-3 AM could be sign of serious health issue, study
Waking up between 2-3 AM could be sign of serious health issue, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Eating fish boosts children's social skills, study finds
Eating fish boosts children's social skills, study finds
Experts reveal secret diet to make kids friendly and 'kinder'
Experts reveal secret diet to make kids friendly and 'kinder'
Walking vs squats: Study unveils best exercise for blood sugar regulation
Walking vs squats: Study unveils best exercise for blood sugar regulation
Lip balm: How it actually works for chapped lips
Lip balm: How it actually works for chapped lips
Mom’s diet during pregnancy linked to higher risk of ADHD, autism, study
Mom’s diet during pregnancy linked to higher risk of ADHD, autism, study
New study reveals common medicines to fight against dementia risk
New study reveals common medicines to fight against dementia risk
Regular lie-ins linked to higher risk of Alzheimer's, study
Regular lie-ins linked to higher risk of Alzheimer's, study
Daylight saving time 2025: Tips to avoid sleep disruptions and fatigue
Daylight saving time 2025: Tips to avoid sleep disruptions and fatigue
Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome: Everything you need to know
Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome: Everything you need to know
Ovarian cancer symptoms: Early warning signs every woman should know
Ovarian cancer symptoms: Early warning signs every woman should know