Measles in Europe: Number of cases reach all-time high in 25 years

European region have witnessed an increase in number of measles cases, with double the number since last year

  • March 14, 2025
World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern about the increase in the number of measles cases in Europe.

As reported by CNN, on Thursday, March 13 2025, WHO and UNICEF have shared that the number of cases have reached their highest levels since 1997.

Analysis by both the organisation have found the number of measles cases reported in European region have reached 127,352 in 2024, double the reported number from the previous year.

Children under five made around 40% of the total patients, with the report stating that half a million children missed their first dose of measles vaccine in 2023.

Dr. Hans P. Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe shared a statement noting, "Measles is back, and it's a wake-up call. Without high vaccination rates, there is no health security."

The report also blamed the rise in cases to COVID-19 as the pandemic has caused immense damaged to people's immune system.

The situation remain acute in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Romania, where less than 80% of children were vaccinated against measles in 2023.

WHO report once again highlighted the importance of vaccination as it remains "best line of defence against the virus."

