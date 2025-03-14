Lewis Hamilton praises Brad Pitt's 'impressive' driving in F1 movie

Sports

  March 14, 2025
Brad Pitt’s speed is real and Hollywood’s F1 movie will be the most authentic racing film ever seen when it hits cinema screens in June, according to seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Ferrari driver said the Apple Original Films production had got the lot -- “Brad Pitt, speed, thrills, an epic underdog story, drama, humor and a little bit of romance” -- and would deliver on every level.

A two-minute trailer for ‘F1’, to be released internationally by Warner Bros Pictures on June 25 with Hamilton credited as a co-producer, provided a taste of the action on Thursday.

“Watching Brad drive around at speeds over 180 miles an hour was really impressive to see because it’s not something you can just learn overnight,” said Hamilton, whose season starts in Australia this weekend, in recorded comments at a launch event.

“The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness.”

Directed by Joseph Kosinski of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fame, the movie also stars Javier Bardem as owner of a team on the verge of failure.

British actor Damson Idris is hotshot Joshua Pearce alongside aging redemption-seeking racer Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt who is 61 in real life.

