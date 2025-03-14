World

Trump's tariff on steel, aluminium will result in prices surge on notable items

President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on steel and aluminium is expected to affect major markets in US

  • March 14, 2025
President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium are expected to strike the US consumers more than they think.

As reported by CNN, with steel and aluminium used in innumerable imported products such as cans, beer and cars, the tariff could become a heavy burden to American consumers' wallet.

Here are some major products that could see a huge difference in their prices.

Cars

As a single car contains hundred of pounds of steel and aluminium, the cost of car manufacturing is expected to rise.

However, as the companies have multi-year contracts, they have the prices locked in and the tariffs could not affect the price right away.

Appliances

Along with cars, appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators and dryers also require significant amount of aluminium and steel, which could make them expensive after tariffs take effect .

A Whirlpool rep informed outlet, noting, "Approximately 96% of the steel used in our US factories is sourced from domestic suppliers."

"Still, we understand there will be implications, and we will be evaluating the overall impact relative to the recent US trade decisions and any further actions by its trade partners," the email read.

Water

American citizens might see a hike in prices of tap water as water filtration systems are built using the metals.

John Stauch, CEO of Pentair, a water treatment company unveiled that they purchase $100 million worth of aluminium and steel from outside of US.

"Effective April 1 and April 15, we're planning to go with price increases across the businesses."shared on Tuesday

As water filtration become expensive for providers, the companies are expected to cover the price by increasing the bills for the consumers.

Food

For many companies such as Campbell, the food and beverages manufacturers import steel from Canada for their can.

The CEO Mick Beekhuizen shared, "We're closely working with our suppliers to mitigate potential impact, at the same time, depending on how long these tariffs would be in place as well as the extent of the tariffs, we might need to take other actions."

Another option could be to replace aluminium and steel packaging, as Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said last month that the company is preparing to package more of its products in plastic and glass to fight tariffs.

