Trump escalates trade war with EU: Warns of 200% tariff on alcohol

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 200% tariffs on European alcohol as the trade war escalates.
According to CNN, Trump on Thursday, March 13, 2025, proposed 200% tariffs on EU alcohol imports in response to the European Union's retaliation against steel and aluminium duties.
The Republican president in a post on his social media platform Truth Social warned to impose tariffs if the EU will not revoke the 50% tariff that the European government imposed on US spirits on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
He wrote, “If this tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the US.”
The 78-year-old called to immediately remove the EU's tariff on US whisky while calling the bloc "nasty," "hostile and abusive," and "formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States."
The instant repose on the tariffs from both of the nations represents the escalating trade war in the region.
Furthermore, the European Commission spokesperson said that the calls between the US and the EU are “being prepared” to discuss the ongoing situation.
