Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics

Ivanka Trump has had a long career, working in various roles within her family's businesses

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Ivanka Trump recently shared the key principles and mindset she follows to achieve success in her career and life and also her views on politics.

She has had a long career, working in various roles within her family's businesses including real estate deals under the Trump Organization.

Ivanka also played a key role in Donald Trump's first presidency as one of his senior advisors.

She posted a screenshot on her Instagram story showing herself in a conversation with Lauryn and Michael Bostick, who host The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast.

The screenshot show one of Ivanka's quotes that reads, "You know, you have to be doing it for yourself and for the right reasons."

It added, “Otherwise, I think there's a real ceiling on either where you can go because nobody works harder than somebody who loves what they do. Nobody."

Ivanka appeared on the Him & Her show earlier this year, where she talked about both professional and personal topics.

During the hour-and-a-half interview, she shared significant insights, including her views on politics, as per Hola.

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine."

Ivanka decided to stay away from politics to protect her children from negativity.

She explained that her main reason for not returning to a government role is because she understands the sacrifices involved and does not want her children to experience the challenges and pressures that come with it.

