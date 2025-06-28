Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez makes first shocking move after tying the knot

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on a small island of San Giorgio Maggiore with celebrity guests

Jeff Bezos's wife, Lauren Sánchez, has made first shocking move after becoming Mrs. Billionaire.

Moments after walking down the aisle in the most highly anticipated and lavish wedding in Venice, the founder of Black Ops Aviation, made subtle changes to her social media profile.

On Friday, June 27, the couple exchanged vows on the small island of San Giorgio Maggiore, with A-list guests in attendance, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Following the nuptial, the new bride turned to her Instagram account with 1 million followers to share a picture of herself with her husband as they walked arm in arm.

She also posted a carousel of her look from the special day, featuring the classic mermaid-line gown, which had Dolce & Gabbana's signature Italian lace.

The stunning wedding gown might have stolen the spotlight at the event; however, what truly caught netizens attention was the Emmy-winning journalist wiping out all traces of her previous life after the wedding.

As she embarked on a new journey with Amazon founder, Lauren removed all of her Instagram posts and changed her profile to include her new surname, Bezos.

Notably, Jeff Bezos and Sánchez were first romantically linked around five years ago and exchanged rings in May 2023.

The wedding, being one of the most discussed events of the year, has a "grand ball" scheduled for Saturday night, which has already been branded as "more Vegas than Versailles."

Singer-songwriter Usher, who also arrived for the nuptials, is rumoured to perform at the event.

