UK Security Agency issues a yellow weather alert for the West Midlands, Humber and Yorkshire

  • by Web Desk
  • |
UK braces for sizzling weekend as amber heat health alert issued for four days

The United Kingdom temperatures could soar over 30°C over the weekend with the second amber heat alert in the last 15 days.

According to Sky News, the UK braces for sizzling heat for the next four days after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an alert for London, the South West, the South East, the East Midlands and the East of England until Tuesday at 6pm.

The agency has also issued a yellow weather alert for West Midlands, Humber and Yorkshire.

It is the second alert of the month, as the first-ever amber health heat alert since September 2023 was issued on June 19.

As per the Met Office, the temperature reached 29°C on Friday and is expected to hit 30-34°C in the next couple of days.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said, "The big talking point at the moment is the rise in temperatures we're going to be seeing over the next few days."

Spain, where a Dutch tourist died after heatstroke while hiking with friends, has also urged its citizens to avoid going out.

However, unlike other regions, northwest England, southern Scotland and some parts of Northern Ireland might receive some rain on Saturday.

For the unversed, UKHSA alerts aim to warn social and health care workers about the hot weather and its impacts on their services, such as the deaths of elderly citizens due to heatwaves.

