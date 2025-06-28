Cleveland police found dead body during search for Mylo Capilla

A body has been discovered while searching for Mylo Capilla, a 13-year-old boy, who went missing and is thought to have entered the River Trees.
Mylo Capilla was last spotted at around 9pm on Thursday in a place called the Muddies in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside.
On Friday, Cleveland Police commenced a major search operation as numerous emergency service personnel contributed to the search for Mylo.
A law enforcement agency spokesman confirmed about finding of the dead body of a boy.
While the matter is currently being investigated, Mylo’s parents have been informed about the tragic news.
A spokesperson stated, “Very sadly, police and partner agencies searching the river for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla at Ingleby Barwick have found the body of a boy.
“All our thoughts are with Mylo’s family and friends as well as with the wider community at this extremely difficult time,” the spokesperson added.
Cleveland Police previously thought that Mylo was accompanied by his friend to the river near Ramsey Gardens and waded into the water.
During the major search operation, the police helicopter persisted in searching over a short area of the Tees for over 12 hours after an incident.