Cleveland police found dead body during search for Mylo Capilla

A major search operation was launched with numerous emergency service personnel contributing to the search for Mylo Capilla

Cleveland police found dead body during search for Mylo Capilla
Cleveland police found dead body during search for Mylo Capilla

A body has been discovered while searching for Mylo Capilla, a 13-year-old boy, who went missing and is thought to have entered the River Trees.

Mylo Capilla was last spotted at around 9pm on Thursday in a place called the Muddies in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside.

On Friday, Cleveland Police commenced a major search operation as numerous emergency service personnel contributed to the search for Mylo.

A law enforcement agency spokesman confirmed about finding of the dead body of a boy.

While the matter is currently being investigated, Mylo’s parents have been informed about the tragic news.

A spokesperson stated, “Very sadly, police and partner agencies searching the river for 13-year-old Mylo Capilla at Ingleby Barwick have found the body of a boy.

“All our thoughts are with Mylo’s family and friends as well as with the wider community at this extremely difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

Cleveland Police previously thought that Mylo was accompanied by his friend to the river near Ramsey Gardens and waded into the water.

During the major search operation, the police helicopter persisted in searching over a short area of the Tees for over 12 hours after an incident.

Read more : World
UK braces for sizzling weekend as amber heat health alert issued for four days
UK braces for sizzling weekend as amber heat health alert issued for four days
UK Security Agency issues a yellow weather alert for the West Midlands, Humber and Yorkshire
Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez makes first shocking move after tying the knot
Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez makes first shocking move after tying the knot
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on a small island of San Giorgio Maggiore with celebrity guests
Barron Trump stepping into politics? Here's what Eric Trump advised his brother
Barron Trump stepping into politics? Here's what Eric Trump advised his brother
President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is currently holding the position of Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation
Rwanda, DR Congo signs historic peace deal in US: ‘Glorious triumph’
Rwanda, DR Congo signs historic peace deal in US: ‘Glorious triumph’
US President Donald Trump celebrates ‘historic peace agreement’ between Congo and Rwanda
Beaver activists defend releasing animals into wild, call it 'God's work'
Beaver activists defend releasing animals into wild, call it 'God's work'
A group of conservationists have taken matter into their own hands as they reintroduce beavers into the wild
Bill Gates enjoys scenic Venice stroll with girlfriend Paula Hurd amid Bezos’ celebrations
Bill Gates enjoys scenic Venice stroll with girlfriend Paula Hurd amid Bezos’ celebrations
The couple were in the city for the luxurious wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
JMW Turner’s masterpiece draws massive support for public exhibition
JMW Turner’s masterpiece draws massive support for public exhibition
If the council succeeds in buying it, the painting will be added to the museum’s Turner collection
MrBeast removes controversial AI tool after creator backlash
MrBeast removes controversial AI tool after creator backlash
MrBeast launched an AI tool that helps make YouTube thumbnails to support small creators
Pope Leo XIV hit by object in front of huge crowd at public event: Watch
Pope Leo XIV hit by object in front of huge crowd at public event: Watch
Pope Leo XIV addressed the crowd about the harmful affects of drug use on World Drugs Day
6 US citizens held for trying to send rice and Bibles to North Korea by sea
6 US citizens held for trying to send rice and Bibles to North Korea by sea
A group of Americans tried to float 1,600 bottles filled with rice, cash and Bibles toward North Korean shores
Chua Lam, Hong Kong's renowned food critic dies at 83
Chua Lam, Hong Kong's renowned food critic dies at 83
Culinary icon for Asia, Chua Lam, has passed away peacefully in Hong Kong
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's highly anticipated wedding ceremony is set to take place in Venice, Italy