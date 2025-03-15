Health

21 children hospitalised after consuming slushies with glycerol, study

Children consuming slush ice drinks suffer from drowsiness, hypoglycemia, and hypokalemia in blood

  • March 15, 2025
A new study revealed that up to 21 children have been hospitalised over the last 15 years in the U.K. and Ireland after consuming slush ice drinks containing glycerol.

The Archives of Disease in Children (ADC) reported that nearly 21 children between the ages of 2 and 6 were rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state in the U.K and Ireland after drinking slush ice drinks from 2009 to 2024.

A study revealed that 93% of the children became unwell “within 60 minutes” of consuming the drink containing glycerol.

The symptoms of the hospitalised children included drowsiness, hypoglycemia, and hypokalemia in blood.

Results indicated that up to 95% of the children “did not have reoccurrence” after stopping the consumption of slushies.

ADC mentioned: “Consumption of slush ice drinks containing glycerol may cause a clinical syndrome of glycerol intoxication in young children.”

“This mimics inherited disorders of gluconeogenesis and glycerol metabolism. Clinicians and parents should be alert to the phenomenon, and public health bodies should ensure clear messaging regarding [this],” they added.

Moreover, the Food Standards Agency recommended that children aged 4 years and under should “not consume” slushies containing glycerol.

