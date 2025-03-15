How to sleep better? 5 expert-backed tips for restful nights

We often disturb our sleep due to our busy routine and don’t pay attention to it.
Do you know lack of sleep can cause many health issues like mood swings, memory problems, heart attacks and strokes.
Experts emphasize the significance of healthy sleep habits for overall well-being.
If you are someone who have trouble sleeping and wake up feeling tired then these 5 scientifically proven method can helps you achieve better and more restful sleep.
Maintain sleep schedule:
Maintaining regular sleep schedule help your body establish a natural rhythm. Sleeping and waking up at the same time every day including weekends, supports the body's internal clock (circadian rhythm), making it easier to fall asleep and wake up without difficulty.
Relaxing bedtime routine:
Doing calming activities like reading, meditating, or taking a warm bath before bed helps the body get ready for sleep.
Limiting screen time:
Avoiding screens (phones, tablets, computers) before bed prevents blue light from lowering melatonin levels, which are important for sleep.
Try to take short naps:
Taking short naps (20–30 minutes) can help increase energy levels.
However, napping for too long or too late in the afternoon can make it more difficult to fall asleep at night.
If you struggle with sleep, avoiding naps might improve your nighttime rest.
Exercise:
Engaging in physical activities like walking, jogging or yoga for 30-45 minutes can improve sleep quality.
Related: Daylight saving time 2025: Tips to avoid sleep disruptions and fatigue