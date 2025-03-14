Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study

New research by the FINEXT-BD data has found that individuals suffering from bipolar disorder are at an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD).
Patients with bipolar disorder have a 3.1% risk, in contrast to a 2.2% risk of CVD in healthy people.
In addition, these patients are likely to have an imbalanced body composition and cardiopulmonary fitness, according to research published in Brain and Behavior.
Bipolar disease is a mental health condition characterised by extreme mood swings, including emotional disturbances (mania or hypomania).
During manic episodes, patients experience increased energy levels, impulsive behaviour and more, adversely affecting their health, relationships, work, and overall quality of life.
Study author José Etxaniz-Oses and his colleagues noted that there is an increased mortality rate due to cardiovascular disease in people suffering from bipolar disorder, according to the FINEXT-BD study, which was conducted between October 2019 and June 2023 in Spain.
The FINEXT-BD study researchers calculated participants’ body mass index (BMI) and conducted multiple tests to analyse their physical capabilities, biochemical markers, and more.
The results showed that people with bipolar disease have increased body mass, leading to obesity compared to healthy individuals.
In addition, these patients have increased levels of C-reactive protein, glucose, and more. Notably, their cardiopulmonary health was lower as compared to the healthy participants.
The researchers stated: “The results of this preliminary analysis of a population with BD [bipolar disorder], presenting CVR factors [cardiovascular risk factors], spotlight the need to promote transdisciplinary healthy lifestyle programs for all people, including those mentally ill, to prevent premature death from somatic causes.”
