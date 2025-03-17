Andreeva wins Indian Wells, becomes youngest champion since Serena Williams

Mirra Andreeva once again created history and became the youngest Indian Wells champion after beating Aryana Sabalenka in the finals.
According to Tennis Gazzet, the 17-year-old beat world No. 1 Sabalenka in the 2025 Indian Wells, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, on Sunday, March 17, 2025, after a two-hour and four-minute clash on centre court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Andreeva, after winning the match, said, “I would like to thank myself for fighting to the end. I was running like a rabbit today because Aryna was sending bullets, and it was really hard to keep up.”
“At one point I really thought I was going to scream at her and say, ‘Please don’t say anything; I got it, it’s okay. But I don’t know, I just can’t, I think, out of respect for her. I think it’s a good thing because if I do that, maybe my emotions would go a little bit crazy,” she told Sky Sports.
After winning the title, the Russian not only bagged a hefty prize but also rewrote history with a bunch of new records.
With the new victory, she has become the youngest female tennis player in the world to claim the Indian Wells title since Serena Williams in 1999.
Andreeva is also the third teenager to defeat world No. 1 and 2 at a WTA event and the third-youngest player in the last 40 years to beat world No. 1 in a WTA final from a set down.
