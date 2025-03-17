Apple to launch iPhone 17 Ultra to replace ‘Pro Max’ variant this year: Report

Apple is rumoured to launch the most-anticipated model of the iPhone 17 series in the second half of this year.
Amid the launch rumours, there have been a few leaks on the internet about the design and specifications of the forthcoming models.
According to a new report from the South Korean blog Naver, Apple will introduce a new iPhone 17 Ultra as part of its 2025 lineup.
The Ultra variant will replace the “Pro Max” device in the upcoming iPhone lineup.
Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant has used the Ultra moniker for its smartwatches and chipset.
Related: Apple plans to upgrade texting features in iOS 19
The rumoured iPhone 17 Ultra is said to come with a smaller dynamic island and the company is expected to offer a vapour chamber cooling system in the Ultra model for enhanced thermal management.
Numerous rumours claimed that it will feature a larger battery and the handset is expected to have a thicker build.
The upcoming high-end iPhone models are teased to have an aluminum frame and run on Apple's A19 Pro chip.
The base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim or Air models are likely to launch with an A18 or A19 chip and support for 8GB RAM.
Related: Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps