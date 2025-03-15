Apple silently launches ‘Surveyor’ app to improve Maps

Apple has silently rolled out “Maps Surveyor,” which lets users contribute to Apple Maps by collecting data about their surroundings and sending it to the company.
The Cupertino-based tech giant on Friday, March 14, 2025, launched “Maps Surveyor” which is set to improve Apple Maps with new capabilities, while not everyone can use the new app.
The app description states, “Surveyor helps Apple improve Maps by collecting data, such as images of street signs and other roadside details, while on an assigned route.”
Once you have installed the app, it will prompt you to open a partner app. Currently, the only option is Premise – a platform that offers rewards to people who complete “simple tasks.”
Essentially, it’s a marketplace which pays money to users who answer surveys, share personal information, or take photos of specific locations.
MacRumors reported that code found in the app suggests that Apple will use Premise to invite people to help improve Apple Maps in exchange for rewards.
Users will be able to attach their iPhones to a mount in landscape orientation and use the Surveyor app to capture images along a given route.
To note, the Maps Surveyor app is currently only available in the US, but if you have an Apple device and want to help improve Apple Maps, just look for the “Report an Issue” option in the app to send feedback to Apple.