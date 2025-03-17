Meet woman who tries 52 new adventures every year but fears one

There are many people in the world who set examples by doing something unique.
Among them is a woman named Sally Millington from York, who has been taking on 52 new challenges each year for the past seven years, completing nearly 400 different activities.
As per BBC, she enjoys trying all kinds of activities, whether they are silly, daring, simple or extreme and this experience has boosted her confidence and allowed her to meet incredible people.
Since 2018, she has tried a variety of activities including bell-ringing, dry-stone walling, cliff camping, wheelchair basketball and stand-up comedy.
Millington said that the idea started when she was given a voucher to try climbing and she enjoyed it so much that it inspired her to take on more new challenges.
She said, "I thought, I want more of this in my life. So, in 2018 I decided to do 52 things - no matter what they are, it's got to be new to me - and have a go.”
"I love finding out about other people, challenging myself, doing things I've not done before. There's so much going on,” Millington added.
Other activities that Millington has participated include running without shoes, working as a blacksmith, learning how to keep bees, and performing music on the streets of York while dressed as a turkey and playing Christmas songs on a kazoo.
However, she stated that the only thing she is unwilling to attempt is bungee jumping.
For this year, she hopes to continue exploring new experiences, ranging from small activities to bigger adventures, anything she has never tried before.
