World

Meet woman who tries 52 new adventures every year but fears one

Sally Millington enjoys trying all kinds of activities, whether they are silly, daring, simple or extreme

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Meet woman who tries 52 new adventures every year but fears one
Meet woman who tries 52 new adventures every year but fears one

There are many people in the world who set examples by doing something unique.

Among them is a woman named Sally Millington from York, who has been taking on 52 new challenges each year for the past seven years, completing nearly 400 different activities.

As per BBC, she enjoys trying all kinds of activities, whether they are silly, daring, simple or extreme and this experience has boosted her confidence and allowed her to meet incredible people.

Meet woman who tries 52 new adventures every year but fears one

Since 2018, she has tried a variety of activities including bell-ringing, dry-stone walling, cliff camping, wheelchair basketball and stand-up comedy.

Millington said that the idea started when she was given a voucher to try climbing and she enjoyed it so much that it inspired her to take on more new challenges.

Related: Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction

She said, "I thought, I want more of this in my life. So, in 2018 I decided to do 52 things - no matter what they are, it's got to be new to me - and have a go.”

"I love finding out about other people, challenging myself, doing things I've not done before. There's so much going on,” Millington added.

Meet woman who tries 52 new adventures every year but fears one

Other activities that Millington has participated include running without shoes, working as a blacksmith, learning how to keep bees, and performing music on the streets of York while dressed as a turkey and playing Christmas songs on a kazoo.

However, she stated that the only thing she is unwilling to attempt is bungee jumping.

For this year, she hopes to continue exploring new experiences, ranging from small activities to bigger adventures, anything she has never tried before.

Related: Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction

Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan's relationship amid his new girlfriend
Aamir Khan opens up about Salman Khan's relationship amid his new girlfriend
Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin
Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordon Lutes uses AI to roast singer amid health drama
Trump shares plan for Ukraine-Russia peace talks ahead of Putin meeting
Trump shares plan for Ukraine-Russia peace talks ahead of Putin meeting
Donald Trump mocks Biden over 'autopen' controversy in viral post
Donald Trump mocks Biden over 'autopen' controversy in viral post
Forever 21 declares bankruptcy amid competitive market
Forever 21 declares bankruptcy amid competitive market
US hit by catastrophic tornadoes and wildfires, death toll rises to 40
US hit by catastrophic tornadoes and wildfires, death toll rises to 40
Nightclub fire in North Macedonia: Authorities lands on new information
Nightclub fire in North Macedonia: Authorities lands on new information
Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See
Pope Francis' first photo from Rome hospital released: See
Peruvian fisherman found miraculously alive after 95 days lost at sea
Peruvian fisherman found miraculously alive after 95 days lost at sea
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction