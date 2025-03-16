World

Tommy Cooper's iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction

Other auctioned items included an evening dress suit that Cooper wore when he met Queen Elizabeth II

  March 16, 2025
A fez that once belonged to comedian and magician Tommy Cooper was has sold at auction for a price that far exceeded expectations.

As per BBC, this particular fez which is believed to be the last one Cooper owned was auctioned for £7,000, which was more than double its estimated value.

It was one of eight memorabilia items related to him that were auctioned at The Woburn in Bedfordshire on Saturday, March 15.

The seller, Clive Greenaway, who impersonates Tommy Cooper revealed that he received the fez as a gift from the comedian's wife, Gwen.

Amanda Butler, from Hansons Auctioneers, said, “it was the fez that made the show.”

Butler said that Greenaway would use the money from the sale to support his laughter yoga sessions which include training caregivers at a children's hospice and within the NHS.

Other items that were auctioned included an evening dress suit that Cooper wore when he met Queen Elizabeth II in 1977.

The suit came with a letter of authenticity from his daughter, Vicki.

Also included in the auction were a set from his famous bottle-glass-glass-bottle trick and his classic magic tables.

The comedian was born in Caerphilly, Wales, and served in the Armed Forces during World War II.

He gained popularity through his live tours and television appearances, often using his famous catchphrase, "just like that."

Cooper passed away at the age of 63 in April 1984 after suffering a heart attack during a live TV broadcast at Her Majesty's Theatre in London.

