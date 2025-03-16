World

Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction

John Constable gained recognition for painting the local landscape

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction

A newly discovered artwork by renowned British landscape painter John Constable has been sold at auction for a price that far exceeded expectations.

The sketch, called Dedham Vale looking towards Langham was auctioned in North Yorkshire for £320,000 which was much higher than the expected price range of £150,000-£200,000.

As per BBC, the painting thought to have been created between 1809 and 1814 had remained in a private family collection before being auctioned at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn.

The sketch Dedham Vale looking towards Langham measures 12 inches by 15 inches (30 cm by 38 cm) and is believed to have served as the basis for John Constable’s 1825 oil painting Dedham Vale.

Related: Discover the hidden mysteries behind Van Gogh's iconic Starry Night painting

Jane Tennant, the director and auctioneer at Tennants described the painting's discovery as a significant and exciting moment in the auction world.

She added, "It's certainly exciting that it's a painting that hasn't previously been recorded in any of the Constable literature."

As per the reports, Constable who passed away at the age of 60 in 1837, lived and worked in Dedham Vale.

Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction

He gained recognition for painting the local landscape.

His most famous work, The Hay Wain, an oil painting from 1821 gained international recognition after winning a gold medal at the Paris Salon in 1824.

Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction

This painting is now permanently displayed at the Scottish National Gallery.

Related: Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance

Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured
Top 10 world's best cities for food revealed: Find out
Top 10 world's best cities for food revealed: Find out
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system