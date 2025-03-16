Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction

A newly discovered artwork by renowned British landscape painter John Constable has been sold at auction for a price that far exceeded expectations.
The sketch, called Dedham Vale looking towards Langham was auctioned in North Yorkshire for £320,000 which was much higher than the expected price range of £150,000-£200,000.
As per BBC, the painting thought to have been created between 1809 and 1814 had remained in a private family collection before being auctioned at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn.
The sketch Dedham Vale looking towards Langham measures 12 inches by 15 inches (30 cm by 38 cm) and is believed to have served as the basis for John Constable’s 1825 oil painting Dedham Vale.
Jane Tennant, the director and auctioneer at Tennants described the painting's discovery as a significant and exciting moment in the auction world.
She added, "It's certainly exciting that it's a painting that hasn't previously been recorded in any of the Constable literature."
As per the reports, Constable who passed away at the age of 60 in 1837, lived and worked in Dedham Vale.
He gained recognition for painting the local landscape.
His most famous work, The Hay Wain, an oil painting from 1821 gained international recognition after winning a gold medal at the Paris Salon in 1824.
This painting is now permanently displayed at the Scottish National Gallery.
