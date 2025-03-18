US Homeland Security faces deadline to reveal Prince Harry's visa records

The US Homeland Security is under pressure, and the deadline to release the visa records of Prince Harry looms.
According to BBC, the US District Court Judge Carl Nichols ordered the authorities to publicly release the immigration files of the Duke of Sussex by the end of Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
The judge has ordered the release of the documents based on a freedom of information (FOI) on the request of a conservative group in Washington, D.C., the Heritage Foundation.
The foundation alleges that the price hides the truth about using drugs in the past, which made him disqualified from obtaining the US visa.
The allegations are based on Harry’s memoir Spare, published in January 2023, in which he wrote about taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
The 40-year-old wrote, “It wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal.”
He further added that "cocaine didn't do anything for me", but "marijuana is different; that actually really did help me."
He also revealed that he first tried cocaine at the age of 17.
Notably, admission about using drugs could lead to the rejection of non-immigrant and immigrant visa applications. However, the immigration officer has the authority to make a final decision based on different factors.
