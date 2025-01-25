Royal

Prince Harry's US visa at risk as Donald Trump urged to reveal immigration files

The Duke of Sussex, Harry, recently secured a huge win in News Group Newspapers (NGN) lawsuit

Prince Harry might soon find himself in yet another trouble!

Just a few days back, the Duke of Sussex successfully secured a huge legal victory against Rubert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) for the unlawfully obtaining information about Harry between 1996 and 2011.

However, Prince Harry’s happiness might not last long as the father-of-two might soon be hit with another setback after US President Donald Trump has once again risen to power.

Recently, Trump was urged by The Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based conservative think tank, to release Harry’s immigration files to find out if the Duke lied about his past drug use in the visa application, Radaronline reported.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, stepped down from their royal duties and settled in USA, however, there have been wide speculations about whether the Prince was truthful in the US visa process about his illicit drug consumption, which he revealed in memoir Spare.

The Heritage Foundation had previously taken the matter to the court and claimed that Harry’s document was of “immense public interest.” However, the organization lost the case as Judge Carl Nichols ruled it should remain private.

In October, the organization appealed in the court to overturn the ruling.

With Joe Biden administration finally ending after four-year term, and Donald Trump becoming the US President once again, The Heritage Foundation is now hoping that Trump will overrise the court’s decision to keep the files secret.

