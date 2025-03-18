Health experts busts myths surrounding beef tallow

TikTok creators and internet health experts have titled beef tallow as being beneficial for health and a good product to add in the skin care regime.
Beef tallow is the fat, which remains after meat is boiled and has been named a healthy alternative to seed oils.
As reported by NBC, along with some internet influencer, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also advertised tallow.
While eating at a Steak 'n Shake last week, he praised the restaurant chain for cooking with the fat instead of using vegetable oil.
However some nutrition and dermatologists shared that they do not recommend adding high levels of beef tallow into diet or daily skin care routine.
Using tallow on skin could cause major acne rather than getting rid of it, and for in cooking, tallow might be worse than seed oils.
Dariush Mozaffarian, director of Tufts University's Food is Medicine Institute revealed, "Beef tallow deserves neither a health halo nor devil's horns."
Many TikToker users claimed that seed oils is not the best choice for cooking as its used in many processed food such as chips, however health experts have put an end to this concern.
Lisa Young, a nutritionist and an adjunct professor at NYU noted that oil itself is not the actual problem, as she stated, "People are blaming the seed oils when that's not what's toxic, it's the sugar and salt in the junk food that they're using."
Notably, it was shared that seed oils could be healthier than beef tallow as it is an unsaturated fat, which has a relatively lower risk of causing heart disease.