Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users

Google Chat is rolling out a new “huddles” feature that allows users to quickly start meetings with coworkers.
As per multiple outlets, Google is not giving the feature a new name, as this is the same feature that rival Slack’s Huddles is using.
Slack has offered the same feature with the same name since 2021, and upgraded this feature with support to add video to those calls a year later.
The company says the feature has started rolling out and should reach all Workspace users by January 6.
As per the sources, Google Chat users can start huddles from direct messages and spaces.
To start a huddle in Google Chat, you can simply click the drop-down menu next to the call icon and choose “Start the huddle.”
By default, the call begins as audio-only, but users can enable video or share their screen, just like Google Meet.
The service will display a small picture-in-picture call at the bottom right corner of the screen with mute, video (disabled by default), screen sharing, and end call options.
Users can also resize the window, which users might find useful when sharing their screens or if they have turned on their camera.
Since last year, the company has rolled out some other features to Chat, like Gemini-powered AI summaries, the ability to reply to or tag coworkers, and a voice-recording feature.