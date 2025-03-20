Healthy snack idea: THIS nut helps reduce cholesterol and boost heart health

Recent research has identified nutritious snack that may not reduce cholesterol levels but also have the ability to improve heart health and contribute to better overall diet.
The research by the Penn State Department of Nutritional Sciences in the US found that replacing common snack foods with pecans can lead to better cholesterol level and overall diet quality.
The study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, involved 138 participants, aged 25 to 70 who either have or are at risk of developing metabolic syndrome, a group of conditions that increase the risk of chronic diseases.
As per Science Alert, these participants met at least one condition of metabolic syndrome, which includes excess belly fat, high levels of triglycerides (a type of fat in the blood), low levels of good HDL cholesterol, high blood pressure and high fasting blood sugar levels.
The study revealed that participants who replaced their usual snacks with pecans had lower cholesterol levels associated with poor heart health compared to those who did not eat pecans.
Pecans contain polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory properties.
Kristina Petersen, associate professor of nutritional sciences at Penn State and co-author of the study said in a statement, noting, "Replacing typical snacks with pecans improved key risk factors for heart disease including blood cholesterol levels and diet quality.”
Researchers suggest that Americans should eat more foods rich in polyphenols, such as pecans, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, to improve heart health and overall diet quality.