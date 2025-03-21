Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss

Apple TV+ has seemingly become a liability to Apple due to its declining viewership.
As per The Information's latest report, the streaming service is losing around $1 billion per year with a total of 45 million subscriber count in 2024.
A source revealed that Apple TV+ has cut down its content budget from a yearly $5 billion, when it first started in 2019, to around $500 million.
To get better understanding, tech-heads made a comparison of the streaming service to Netflix, which has 301.63 million subscribers and spend $18 billion on content in 2025.
Apple CEO Tim Cook became interested in Apple TV+ budget after the streaming service original CODA won Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.
As per an anonymous employee, the Cook started inquiring big-budget films in 2024 when Argylle, a 200 million budget movie, failed to generate notable viewership.
According to Nielsen tracking of streaming content viewed on TVs in February 2025, Apple TV+ makes up less than one percent of monthly viewership, meanwhile Netflix garners 8.2% and for Max it is 1.2%.
The tech-giant has faced severe criticism over the years for comparatively small marketing efforts for Apple TV+.
Despite earning more than 2,500 award nominations and wins, the streaming service' subscriber numbers remained behind other streaming giants.
Notably, Apple TV+ is famous for its original shows including Ted Lasso, Severance, Pachinko, and Shrinking.