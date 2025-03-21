World

Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss

Apple TV+ is struggling to remain afloat in an increasingly competitive streaming market

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 21, 2025
AppleTV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
AppleTV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss

Apple TV+ has seemingly become a liability to Apple due to its declining viewership.

As per The Information's latest report, the streaming service is losing around $1 billion per year with a total of 45 million subscriber count in 2024.

A source revealed that Apple TV+ has cut down its content budget from a yearly $5 billion, when it first started in 2019, to around $500 million.

To get better understanding, tech-heads made a comparison of the streaming service to Netflix, which has 301.63 million subscribers and spend $18 billion on content in 2025.

Related: Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades

Apple CEO Tim Cook became interested in Apple TV+ budget after the streaming service original CODA won Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

As per an anonymous employee, the Cook started inquiring big-budget films in 2024 when Argylle, a 200 million budget movie, failed to generate notable viewership.

According to Nielsen tracking of streaming content viewed on TVs in February 2025, Apple TV+ makes up less than one percent of monthly viewership, meanwhile Netflix garners 8.2% and for Max it is 1.2%.

The tech-giant has faced severe criticism over the years for comparatively small marketing efforts for Apple TV+.

Despite earning more than 2,500 award nominations and wins, the streaming service' subscriber numbers remained behind other streaming giants.

Related: Apple to launch iPhone 17 Ultra to replace ‘Pro Max’ variant this year: Report

Notably, Apple TV+ is famous for its original shows including Ted Lasso, Severance, Pachinko, and Shrinking.

