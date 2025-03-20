Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades

Apple is planning to launch iOS 18.4 next month, alongside some significant upgrades with a bunch of much-awaited features.
With these forthcoming iOS 18.4 updates, the Cupertino-based tech giant aims to bring a host of other new features to advance user experience, productivity, and privacy.
Here’s a compiled lineup of the upcoming updates for iPhone users.
Apple Intelligence in India
One of the major features Apple is planning to launch with iOS 18.4 is the support for Apple Intelligence in Indian English which will allow users to use the new AI-powered Siri and other AI-driven features like Priority Notifications, which use AI to highlight the most important alerts on your Lock Screen.
Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro
Apple is set to release Visual Intelligence for the iPhone 15 Pro models.
This Apple Intelligence-backed feature utilises AI to analyse images and provide contextual information, such as identifying objects, text, or landmarks in photos.
Customisation features
For users who love customisation, the upcoming iOS 18.4 update will integrate new Control Centre toggles for Cellular and Wi-Fi signal strength, along with redesigned Brightness and Sound sliders that change colour when adjusted.
New emojis
The update will bring seven new emojis, including a face with bags under eyes, a fingerprint, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter.
iOS 18.4 will include numerous privacy updates for iPhone users. These updates include:
Privacy indication dots: This indicator shows users when the camera or microphone is in use, set to get a redesign for better visibility.
Password app update: The Passwords app will now include a countdown circle for verification codes, making it simple for users to track new codes.