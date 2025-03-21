Health

Foods to avoid for minimal risk of eczema symptoms

Food allergies and eczema have quite a significant connection and can cause major problems for skin

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Foods to avoid for minimal risk of eczema symptoms
Foods to avoid for minimal risk of eczema symptoms

Certain foods can trigger eczema symptoms, especially in people that have food allergies or are sensitive to particular foods.

Eczema is a inflammatory skin condition which causes redness, itchiness and can make skin break into a rash.

There are number of foods that should be avoided to minimise the risk of eczema symptoms, including fish, milk and nuts.

Here are some foods to avoid after consulting with a doctor.

Cow's milk

Cow's milk is one of the most common food that can trigger allergies, particularly in children, which can also worsen eczema symptoms.

Related: Here’s how microplastics contaminate our food

However, before removing dairy product from a child's diet, it is recommended to first discuss it with their doctor as total removal of milk could develop nutrient deficiencies and other health issues.

Peanuts

Peanuts can cause eczema along with allergies, it is recommended to take children for allergy testing as soon as possible.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits have abundant nutrients such as vitamin C , however, they also contain an allergen known as Myroxylon pereirae, which could become a problem for people with eczema.

Soy

Allergies to soy are also common in people with eczema, and many people believe foods containing soy make their eczema flare-up.

Wheat

A 2019 study revealed that people with eczema also have celiac disease, a condition in which the immune system reacts to gluten consumption.

Gluten is present in several food items such as soups and sauces.

Related: Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep

Notably, complete removal of any food can disturb the nutrients cycle required by the body, hence any decision should be made with a proper consultation with a doctor or nutritionist.

Healthy snack idea: THIS nut helps reduce cholesterol and boost heart health
Healthy snack idea: THIS nut helps reduce cholesterol and boost heart health
New coronavirus strain discover in Brazilian bats
New coronavirus strain discover in Brazilian bats
Prompt CPR boosts survival odds, no matter who performs it: Study
Prompt CPR boosts survival odds, no matter who performs it: Study
Early signs of Alzheimer’s: 5 speech changes you shouldn’t ignore
Early signs of Alzheimer’s: 5 speech changes you shouldn’t ignore
Health experts busts myths surrounding beef tallow
Health experts busts myths surrounding beef tallow
Ebola breakthrough: Scientists develop oral pill to cure deadly virus
Ebola breakthrough: Scientists develop oral pill to cure deadly virus
Essential tips to avoid weight gain during Ramadan
Essential tips to avoid weight gain during Ramadan
Rosemary extract may help treat Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Rosemary extract may help treat Alzheimer’s, study reveals
Here's why you should avoid contact lenses during swimming
Here's why you should avoid contact lenses during swimming
Strength training helps older adults overcome insomnia, study
Strength training helps older adults overcome insomnia, study
Australian government to subsidise new contraceptive pill ahead of elections
Australian government to subsidise new contraceptive pill ahead of elections
Boost your brain power with these five 'quick' morning exercises
Boost your brain power with these five 'quick' morning exercises