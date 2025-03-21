Health

World Down Syndrome Day 2025: Causes, symptoms and treatment

Down Syndrome types include Trisomy 21, Translocation, and Mosaicism

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  March 21, 2025
World Down Syndrome Day 2025: Treatment, causes, symptoms
World Down Syndrome Day 2025: Treatment, causes, symptoms 

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated every year on March 21 to raise awareness about this congenital disease. 

Down syndrome occurs due to chromosomal abnormality in which a person has an extra partial or whole copy of chromosome 21.

Down Syndrome symptoms

A person with Down syndrome may have a flat nasal bridge, slanted eyes, a short neck, small limbs, and fingers that curve inward toward the thumb.

In addition to this, they are more prone to several infections, including ear infections or hearing loss, and may have vision problems or eye diseases.

They are also at a higher risk of congenital heart conditions, such as atrial septal defect and ventricular septal defect.

Types of Down Syndrome

The types of Down Syndrome include Trisomy 21, Translocation, and Mosaicism.

How to treat Down Syndrome

It is important to note that Down Syndrome has no cure.

However, it can be treated with several physical or occupational therapies, speech therapy, participation in special academic courses in schools and more.

