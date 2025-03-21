World Down Syndrome Day 2025: Causes, symptoms and treatment

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated every year on March 21 to raise awareness about this congenital disease.
Down syndrome occurs due to chromosomal abnormality in which a person has an extra partial or whole copy of chromosome 21.
Down Syndrome symptoms
A person with Down syndrome may have a flat nasal bridge, slanted eyes, a short neck, small limbs, and fingers that curve inward toward the thumb.
In addition to this, they are more prone to several infections, including ear infections or hearing loss, and may have vision problems or eye diseases.
Related: Daily pill for endometriosis treatment approved by NHS in England
They are also at a higher risk of congenital heart conditions, such as atrial septal defect and ventricular septal defect.
Types of Down Syndrome
The types of Down Syndrome include Trisomy 21, Translocation, and Mosaicism.
How to treat Down Syndrome
It is important to note that Down Syndrome has no cure.
However, it can be treated with several physical or occupational therapies, speech therapy, participation in special academic courses in schools and more.