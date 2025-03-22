Lyme Disease cases surge: Scientists identify target for powerful new treatments

Scientists have recently discovered enzyme called BbLDH that is essential for the bacteria causing Lyme disease to survive and spread in the body.
As per ScienceAlert, this remarkable discovery could help create better treatment for Lyme disease and possibly other tick-borne infection.
The study published in the journal mBio suggested that targeting this enzyme could lead to more effective therapies.
Lyme disease is the most common illness transmitted by ticks in US and Europe.
It is caused by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacterium, which has unique ways to survive in its environment.
Some of these survival methods could be targeted by new drugs to treat the disease more effectively.
As per the outlet, researchers examined the role of BbLDH for which they used advanced scientific techniques, including genetic analysis and X-ray imaging to confirm that this enzyme is crucial for the bacteria’s growth and ability to infect a host.
When they blocked the function of BbLDH the bacteria was unable to survive in lab test and also in living organisms.
The team also identified several chemical compounds that could potentially block BbLDH, paving the way for future treatments for Lyme disease.
Lyme disease is becoming bigger health issue, creating a demand for better treatments.
The study not only provides insight into potential therapies for Lyme disease but also help scientists better understand how the LDH enzyme function in other tick-borne diseases.
As per the researchers, these findings could lead to broader medical advancements in treating similar infections.
