Canada’s PM Mark Carney calls snap election for April 28 amid trade tension

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a snap election in the country scheduled for April 28, 2025.
According to CNN, in a highly anticipated move on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Carney called for snap elections after meeting Governor-General Mary Simon to request the dissolution of the parliament.
The 60-year-old told the press conference, “I’m asking Canadians for a strong, positive mandate to deal with President Trump and to build a new Canadian economy that works for everyone because I know we need change, big change, positive change.”
“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty. Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada,” he added.
He vowed to not allow the US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Canada is not a real country, to break their country so that America could own it.
Carney, who took his role as Liberal Party leader and prime minister of Canada after his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, resigned from his position, will now face his biggest rival and opposition Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in the April 28 elections.
