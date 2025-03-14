Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions

Mark Carney has officially taken office as Canada’s prime minister, replacing Justin Trudeau on Friday, March 14.
Carney was sworn into office in the presence of Governor General Mary Simon, the personal representative of King Charles, who is Canada's head of state.
Carney took office after Trudeau stepped down on Friday, ending his nearly ten-year tenure as prime minister.
In a farewell message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Trudeau said, “Thank you, Canada – for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth.”
Canada is facing a major crisis in its relationship with the United States since Donald Trump became president.
Trump has taken strong actions against Canada, including imposing tariffs and making threats that affect the country's economy and independence.
Carney will have to handle negotiations with Trump. His main challenge is to lead the Liberal Party in an upcoming election later this year.
This might be difficult for Carney because he was previously a central banker and has no prior political experience in Canada.
Carney made changes to his cabinet and eliminated some ministerial positions that were previously part of Trudeau’s government.
In his new cabinet, Chrystia Freeland who previously served as Canada’s finance minister and ran against Carney for Liberal leadership will now take on the role of transport minister.
As per the reports, efforts are being made to set up a call between Trump and Carney within the next few days.