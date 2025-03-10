World

Mark Carney: Everything to know about Justin Trudeau's replacement

Mark Carney has become the party leader of Liberal Party of Canada after an unanimous voting

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025

Mary Carney, a former central banker has replaced Justin Trudeau and is set to become Canada's next prime minister.

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Liberal Leadership event in Ottawa, the 59-year-old won the voting by landslide, becoming the party leader of LPC.

Carney is a renowned economist, who has advised Trudeau on Canada's economic recovery from Covid-19, and joined the political scene after the 53-year-old announced his resignation in January 2025.

Born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, here what you should know about Mark Carney.

Education

Carney received a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard University in 1988, and master's and doctoral degrees in economics from Oxford University.

In Harvard, he was part of the ice hockey team, where he served as a backup goalie.

Careers

The party leader ran the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013, and during his term, he lead the country out of the financial crisis of 2008.

Along with that, he became the first non-Brit to head the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, since it was founded in 1694.

Following his banking career, in 2020 he began serving as the United Nations' special envoy for climate actions and finance.

With no experience in politics, he worked 13 years in London, New York, Tokyo and Toronto, before being appointed deputy governor of the Bank of Canada in 2003.

Citizenship

Carney has Canadian, Irish, and UK citizenship.

He has moved to sole Canadian citizenship, which is not required by law, but political-wise is seen as a smart choice.

Family

The Harvard graduate is a family man, who tied the know with his wife Diana in 1994, and share four daughters together.

In his first addressed since the vote, Mark Carney slammed President Donald Trump and his tariffs threats noting, "In trade as in hockey, Canada will win."

