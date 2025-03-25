White House picks Dr Susan Monarez as next CDC head

The White House has nominated Dr Susan Monarez to lead the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to CNN, President Donald Trump on Monday, March 24, 2025, named Monarez, who is the current acting director of the CDC, to lead the public health agency.
This came two weeks after the White House abruptly withdrew the nominations of Dr Dave Weldon.
Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Dr Monarez brings decades of experience championing innovation, transparency, and strong public health systems. She has a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin and postdoctoral training in microbiology and immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine.”
He also claimed that Americans have “lost confidence in the CDC due to political bias and disastrous mismanagement. Dr Monarez will work closely with our GREAT Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr. Together, they will prioritise accountability, high standards, and disease prevention.”
The nomination will require the approval of the Senate before the official appointment.
Monarez has a record of serving in the government sector, as she is a former deputy director of ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, an agency designed for doing innovative, high-stakes research.
