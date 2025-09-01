Home / Health

Toxic algae in lakes may pose health threat to your pet, expert warns

Toxic blue-green algae produces the harmful bacteria that may damage the liver and nervous system

A Virginia Tech veterinary expert issued a warning to all the pet owners regarding toxic blue-green algae that may be potentially fatal for your adorable pets.

A veterinarian at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg, Va, Dr. Alexandra Reddy, stated, “Toxic cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, can be fatal to pets within minutes of exposure.”

Notably, the toxins produce the harmful bacteria that may damage the liver and nervous system.

This toxic algae is commonly found in stagnant water and seems harmless; however, it may impose a significant threat to your pet’s health.

Here are a few precautionary measures to prevent any harm to your pets:

    1. After reaching the outdoor place along with your pet, look for algal blooms
    2. In case of uncertainty, keep your pets away from the water.

    Signs and symptoms

    Its symptoms include drooling, seizures, tremors, diarrhea, dyspnea, and may lead to potential death.

    Furthermore, pet owners are strongly advised to check your local advisories: “Before visiting lakes or ponds, check for local warnings." 

