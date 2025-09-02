Developmental language disorder: A hidden condition affecting 1 in 14 children

While dyslexia and autism have become household terms, there is another condition that affects a large number of children but often slips under the radar: developmental language disorder (DLD).
DLD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that hinders language learning and use, without any obvious cause such as intellectual disability and hearing loss.
Around 7% to 10% of school-age children are affected by this condition; however, it goes unnoticed or gets mistaken for laziness, immaturity or behavioural problems.
DLD does not resolve itself over time, and if left untreated, it can have a serious impact on school performance, social relationships and self-esteem.
It is considered an invisible condition, as there are no physical traits that make the diagnosis relatively easy.
Many children with DLD manage well in everyday conversations but get stuck when language becomes more complex, such as when reading a textbook, listening to a scientific explanation, or understanding a joke.
Warning signs
Every child with DLD has a different profile, but there are some common warning signs to look out for:
At preschool age, children with DLD have difficulty following instructions, forming long sentences or recounting what happened during the day.
Lasting effects
DLD does not disappear with age. Although many children improve with intervention, difficulties often accompany them into adolescence and adulthood.
Studies show that young people with DLD are more likely to have reading and writing problems (ranging from mild to persistent), drop out of school earlier, encounter more barriers to employment, and suffer from self-esteem and mental health issues.
Early stage intervention
Intervention at an early stage is key to tackling this condition, as a child who receives help at 4–5 years of age can make significantly better progress than one who receives it at 9–10, when they are already experiencing academic failure and frustration.
Diagnosing DLD requires professional assessment carried out by speech therapists or language specialists.
However, parents and teachers are always the first to notice that something is wrong.
If a child is not progressing in language like their peers, talks in short sentences and avoids conversations, it is best to seek advice, as early actions are essential.