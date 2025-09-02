Home / Health

Developmental language disorder: A hidden condition affecting 1 in 14 children

The neurodevelopmental disorder causes language learning difficulty among children

Developmental language disorder: A hidden condition affecting 1 in 14 children
Developmental language disorder: A hidden condition affecting 1 in 14 children

While dyslexia and autism have become household terms, there is another condition that affects a large number of children but often slips under the radar: developmental language disorder (DLD).

DLD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that hinders language learning and use, without any obvious cause such as intellectual disability and hearing loss.

Around 7% to 10% of school-age children are affected by this condition; however, it goes unnoticed or gets mistaken for laziness, immaturity or behavioural problems.

DLD does not resolve itself over time, and if left untreated, it can have a serious impact on school performance, social relationships and self-esteem.

It is considered an invisible condition, as there are no physical traits that make the diagnosis relatively easy.

Many children with DLD manage well in everyday conversations but get stuck when language becomes more complex, such as when reading a textbook, listening to a scientific explanation, or understanding a joke.

Warning signs

Every child with DLD has a different profile, but there are some common warning signs to look out for:

At preschool age, children with DLD have difficulty following instructions, forming long sentences or recounting what happened during the day.

Lasting effects

DLD does not disappear with age. Although many children improve with intervention, difficulties often accompany them into adolescence and adulthood.

Studies show that young people with DLD are more likely to have reading and writing problems (ranging from mild to persistent), drop out of school earlier, encounter more barriers to employment, and suffer from self-esteem and mental health issues.

Early stage intervention

Intervention at an early stage is key to tackling this condition, as a child who receives help at 4–5 years of age can make significantly better progress than one who receives it at 9–10, when they are already experiencing academic failure and frustration.

Diagnosing DLD requires professional assessment carried out by speech therapists or language specialists.

However, parents and teachers are always the first to notice that something is wrong. 

If a child is not progressing in language like their peers, talks in short sentences and avoids conversations, it is best to seek advice, as early actions are essential.

You Might Like:

Older age, poor fitness associated with Atrial Ectopic Burden, study

Older age, poor fitness associated with Atrial Ectopic Burden, study
Univariate analysis associated elevated AEB with older age, male sex, lower fitness, hypertension

Toxic algae in lakes may pose health threat to your pet, expert warns

Toxic algae in lakes may pose health threat to your pet, expert warns
Toxic blue-green algae produces the harmful bacteria that may damage the liver and nervous system

Clopidogrel outperforms Aspirin in preventing cardiac event risks, study

Clopidogrel outperforms Aspirin in preventing cardiac event risks, study
Patients who got clopidogrel showed 14% lower risk of fatal conditions, including cardiac events, stroke, and potential death

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline
In 2024, nearly 11 infants passed away after contracting the potentially deadly whooping cough

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types
Basal Cell Carcinoma is caused by prolonged ultraviolet (UV) exposure from sunlight or tanning beds

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study
Hormone therapy didn’t affect the executive function, the ability to plan or problem-solve

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health
Crohn disease may lead to a variety of symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and rectal bleeding

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana
The potentially deadly virus, Vibrio vulnificus, causes fatal necrotizing fasciitis that leads to limb amputation

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs
Parvovirus can not infect humans; however, cats are vulnerable to contract a type of this virus

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected
A recent data from the UK Health Security Agency suggested nearly 83.7% of five-year-olds received both doses of the MMR vaccine last year

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100
Those who have purchased the recalled eggs are urged to discard them and clean the surfaces they touched

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study
Drinkers who regularly performed exercises lowered the risk of liver-related death by 69%