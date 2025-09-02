Kent hospital restarts mobile book trolley service after 25 years

Home / Health

A hospital in Kent has restarted a mobile book trolley service that visit's patients ward after 25 years.

This program is designed to promote patient's wellbeing and aid their recovery.

Richard Pemberton, the Medway Maritime Hospital's knowledge and library service strategic manager, said in a statement, noting, "Reading offers a lot of therapeutic benefits that complement medical treatment, helps to reduces anxiety, and stimulates cognitive function," as per BBC.

He added, "Books can also help patients maintain a sense of normalcy by sparking conversations with others, combat isolation, and support emotional healing."

The book trolley, run by volunteers will visit the hospital’s brown zone wards on Thursdays and Fridays each week.

The hospital believes reading offers many benefits for patient's mental and emotional health which is why they decided to restart the book trolley service after seeing an old photo of it in their archives.

As per the outlet, the patients can keep the borrowed books for as long as they like and even if they leave the hospital before finishing, they are allowed to take the books home.

The book trolley is supported financially by the Medway Hospital Charity and its book come from donations by the public, volunteers and hospital staff.

