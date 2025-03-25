UKHSA unveils high-risk disease list to prevent next pandemic

The UK has identified 24 infectious diseases that could become serious public health threats in the future.
Some of these diseases have the potential to spread worldwide, like Covid-19, while others are dangerous because there are no current treatments or they can cause severe harm.
As per BBC, the list includes bird flu and mosquito-borne diseases which may become more common due to climate change.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) hopes that by identifying these threats, scientists and investors will focus on developing tests, vaccines and treatments in advance to better prepare for potential outbreaks.
The UKHSA's chief scientific officer, Prof. Isabel Oliver, explains that the list does not rank diseases in order of severity because the level of threat they pose can change over time.
As per the reports, it will be reviewed and updated at least once a year to ensure preparedness for emerging threats.
Meanwhile, Prof Mark Woolhouse، director of the Tackling Infections to Benefit Africa, University of Edinburgh, said in a statement, noting, “When Covid arrived, it took too long to adjust our response to a different threat, which was part of the reason we ended up in lockdown.”
He added, "Since the pandemic, there have been many initiatives to better understand the diversity of pandemic threats that the UK and the world may face in the coming years. The UKHSA's pathogen prioritisation exercise is a welcome contribution to this global effort.”
The list of 24 diseases:
* Adenovirus
* Lassa fever
* Norovirus
* Mers
* Ebola (and similar viruses, such as Marburg)
* Flaviviridae (which includes dengue, Zika and hepatitis C)
* Hantavirus
* Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever
* Flu (non-seasonal, including avian)
* Nipah virus
* Oropouche
* Rift Valley fever
* Acute flaccid myelitis
* Human metapneumovirus (HMPV)
* Mpox
* Chikungunya
* Anthrax
* Q fever
* Enterobacteriaceae (such as E. coli and Yersinia pestis, which causes plague)
* Tularaemia
* Moraxellaceae (which cause lung, urine and bloodstream infections)
* Gonorrhoea
* Staphlylococcus
* Group A and B Strep