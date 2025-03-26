Health

Colorectal cancer: Symptoms, risk factors, treatment

Best way to prevent Colon cancer is through lifestyle modification and regular screening

With a significant rise in colorectal or colon cancer cases worldwide, it is important to spread awareness regarding this fatal disease.

This type of cancer may not reveal apparent symptoms in the early stage, however; the patient may start facing diarrhoea or constipation, rectal bleeding, and more.

Risk factors for Colon cancer

Risks for colon cancer are dependent upon various factors that include the patient's age, family history of cancer, increased intake of processed food, and more.

Individuals suffering from obesity, chain smokers, and alcohol consumption may increase the risk of colon cancer.

Treatment

If detected with colorectal cancer, the patient will be advised for nuclear therapy, radiation therapy, and surgery to remove the cancer.

Preventive measures

The best way to prevent this type of cancer is through lifestyle modification and regular screening.

A healthy individual is advised to pay attention to their diet and ensure to take fibre-rich food. Avoid packaged beverages, and prefer whole grains, pulses and more.

Work out every day for at least 45 minutes, quit smoking and limit your alcohol consumption to prevent colon cancer.

